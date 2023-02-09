Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon.

Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off.

“It’s an eyesore, and it looks bad for the neighborhood. They’re trying to make this neighborhood look better, revitalize the area, and then we have eyesores like this we have to look at. It’s been an ongoing thing for two-plus years,” said Nicholas Decair, who lives nearby.

Decair’s family lives only feet away from the home, he thinks if the old house were to fall, it would take theirs with it.

“My wife’s grandmother lives here, and she’s not exactly the fastest to get out. So if that were to fall on the house, we know it’s unsafe. We just worry every day that this house is going to fall,” said Decair.

Mondo Nino is a father who lives next door, he’s witnessed the home crumbling with his own eyes.

" I thought someone was breaking into our house, then, when I came out and looked, my wife saw it and saw the whole back of it[ the house] fell down I said ‘this is getting dangerous. And the other side of it, my kids are on that side, when they cut the grass or something that side can collapse’,” says Nino.

According to the City of Toledo’s code compliance inspectors, the property is on the demo list.

The city is demoing homes in phases, so they are going from neighborhood to neighborhood. This home is set to come down between January and June of 2024. However, neighbors fear that the home won’t last until then.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.