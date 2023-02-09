Lucas County BOE Chairman ousted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections may soon have a new chairman.

At the Wednesday night meeting, the Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Chris Joseph decided to let David Karmol go from the role. Joseph told 13abc Karmol was let go because his term was ending and the board “needed change.”

“I just thought the board needed a change,” Joseph said. “I think new blood has the ability to change things and make things better in the future. I think this board needed to make some changes, and that’s why I thought Don Miller would be a good selection.”

Don Miller was chosen to replace Karmol. Miller has served as the Treasurer for the Lucas County Republican Party. The decision must first be approved by Secretary of State Frank LaRose before Miller can take over.

Don Miller was appointed to be the next chairman of the Lucas County Board of Elections (Lucas County Republican Party)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.