Lucas County BOE Chairman ousted

Lucas County Board of Elections
Lucas County Board of Elections
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections may soon have a new chairman.

At the Wednesday night meeting, the Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Chris Joseph decided to let David Karmol go from the role. Joseph told 13abc Karmol was let go because his term was ending and the board “needed change.”

“I just thought the board needed a change,” Joseph said. “I think new blood has the ability to change things and make things better in the future. I think this board needed to make some changes, and that’s why I thought Don Miller would be a good selection.”

Don Miller was chosen to replace Karmol. Miller has served as the Treasurer for the Lucas County Republican Party. The decision must first be approved by Secretary of State Frank LaRose before Miller can take over.

Don Miller was appointed to be the next chairman of the Lucas County Board of Elections
Don Miller was appointed to be the next chairman of the Lucas County Board of Elections

