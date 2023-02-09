New TPD officer eager to make a positive change in his hometown community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department recently welcomed 33 new officers to the force, including one hometown officer who hopes to make a difference on the streets.

“I just really wanted to give back to the community and make a bigger impact in the community,” said new recruit Michael Stoll.

Officer Stoll grew up the area. He graduated from St. John’s, earned a Masters degree from the University of Toledo and is now a TPD officer.

“Every day, there is a chance you can positively impact peoples lives,” said Officer Stoll.

Two weeks ago, Officer Stoll, along with 32 new officers, hit the streets during a time when police officers are facing social turmoil around the world. Officer Stoll says many police departments are trying to repair and restore trust within the community, especially after Toledo has been plagued with homicide after homicide.

“Every day, it’s just been different calls. You never know what to expect,” said Officer Stoll.

Officer Stoll has been assigned to work with Officer Kesha Francis who is serving as his field training officer to help him learn the streets.

Officer Francis describes Officer Stoll as a change agent, already nicknaming him Officer Smiles.

“He’s very concerned about how he can help people throughout the community and that’s what we need,” said Officer Francis. “We need people who are willing to go above and beyond, not just go answer a call, but to be able to help the community. That’s what we’re here to do.”

Officer Stoll wears his shiny badge proudly and hopes young people will look at him and consider becoming an officer.

“If you are somebody that you’ve fallen into a mundane, repetitive career and you’re looking to give back to the community as a cornerstone of a career change, definitely look at the Toledo Police Department,” said Officer Stoll.

The addition of Stoll and the rest of the 69th police class bring the force to 620 officers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.