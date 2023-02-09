ODOT improving Delaware Creek culvert under SR 25

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation District Two is currently working to improve the Delaware Creek culvert under State Route 25 in the City of Toledo.

ODOT says the area has been affected by high volumes of stormwater being discharged through an outfall that has caused erosion problems.

“We are excited for the work being done to the area and hope to hear similar feedback from residents regarding this project,” said ODOT.

According to ODOT, from now through Feb. 17, residents can submit feedback on the project. Feedback can be submitted here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.