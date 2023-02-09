Ohio bill would require kids under 16 to have parental permission before joining social media

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new piece of legislation presented to the Ohio General Assembly last week would require kids aged 15 years old and younger to have parental permission before joining certain online platforms, it’s called the Social Media Notification Act.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is pushing for the proposal. “These tech companies have created these apps that are designed with algorithms to addict your children to these platforms and collect data on them. These platforms are not being used for virtuous reasons,” says the Lieutenant Governor.

“They (parents) would be able to observe more things and they would know what exact platforms their children are on and see who their children are talking to and are connected to. They can see what kind of influences people can have on all their children, I think that would be really beneficial,” says Sarah Koralewski.

While many parents that spoke to 13abc agree with Husted that the proposal is a good move, some younger people argue that it’s parents’ job to teach kids to make good decisions, not make their decisions.

" I think that children should have a little more freedom. I think that that can cause problems if parents are just always tracking with their kids are doing and not letting them have their own opinions,” says Sara Duval, a student at the University of Toledo.

“Mom and dad’s job is to protect them, sometimes even against the will of their children. You’ll find that most times once you explain to your children, they will embrace it,” says the Lieutenant Governor.

