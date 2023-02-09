Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance issues new prevention recommendations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance now recommends all people born with ovaries remove their fallopian tubes once they’re done having children, even if they don’t have the genetic mutations that put them at a higher risk of developing the cancer.

“We don’t have an effect screening strategy. So, do we have an effective prevention strategy? And this presents a unique opportunity for prevention,” said Promedica Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. Anjalika Gandhi.

They recommend fallopian tube removal only if an individual is already having a separate gynecologic operation.

“You don’t need to go out and seek this surgery, removal of your fallopian tubes, as a surgery itself,” Gandhi said. “The whole goal is to promote opportunistic –meaning you’re already in there for other reasons and we’re removing these innocent bystanders that are really not helping women if they are done with childbearing.”

A fallopian tube removal is a form of sterilization.

“It is a completely irreversible form of sterilization. So, the opportunity to reverse it in the future is essentially zero,” Gandhi said.

Executive Director of the local nonprofit Ovarian Cancer Connection Gini Steinke says taking care of one’s overall health can also aid in prevention.

“Listen to your body. Take care of your body. Do what your doctor tells you to do: exercise, lose weight, and everything else, because those are some ways of keeping you healthy,” Steinke said.

Steinke and Gandhi agree that the symptoms of ovarian cancer are difficult to spot, so prevention is key. Symptoms include bloating, quickly feeling full while eating, unusual abdominal pain, and changes in bowel activity.

