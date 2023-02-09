Birthday Club
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a voluntary recall for some of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food.

According to a news release from the FDA, the food could have elevated levels of vitamin D which can lead to health issues depending on the level and length of exposure.

Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and excessive drooling to renal dysfunction.

The FDA said Purina has received two reports of dogs exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity so far. They said the dogs recovered when they stopped eating the food.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Purina advises pet food with the following UPC and production codes should be thrown away in a container where no other animals can get to it.

ProductUPC CodeProduction Code
(*First 8 characters equal to)
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL)
8 lb and 20 lb bags		38100 19190 – 8 lb
38100 19192 – 20 lb		2249 1082
2250 1082
2276 1082
2277 1082
2290 1082
2360 1082
2361 1082

For questions are assistance in getting a refund, contact the Purina team directly.

