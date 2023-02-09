Student accused of giving multiple students edibles, facing expulsion
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 7th grader is facing expulsion after school administrators say he grave edibles to their classmates.
An official with Toledo Public Schools said a Glendale Feilbach Elementary School student brought edible gummies into school Monday and four kids ate them. The students were sent home as a precaution.
The student who gave out the gummies is facing expulsion from the school.
