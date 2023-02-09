Student accused of giving multiple students edibles, facing expulsion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 7th grader is facing expulsion after school administrators say he grave edibles to their classmates.

An official with Toledo Public Schools said a Glendale Feilbach Elementary School student brought edible gummies into school Monday and four kids ate them. The students were sent home as a precaution.

The student who gave out the gummies is facing expulsion from the school.

