Students Demand Action Toledo to host gun violence panel discussion Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students Demand Action Toledo is hosting a panel discussion on gun violence in the Toledo area on Thursday.

The event is taking place on Feb. 9 at at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library located at 325 N. Michigan St. It will feature students, a city council member, a violence interrupter and a domestic violence prosecutor and will be hosted by 13abc’s James Starks.

SDAT says Starks will ask questions that will prompt panelists to give their opinion on certain aspects of gun violence based on their experience and position, as well as give details about how gun violence has personally affected them.

“As students, we feel it is important to uplift our peers’ voices and share the stories of the ones we lost,” says SDAT. “We would appreciate your support and hope you can further uplift the voices of the next generation.”

The panel will be held in the Glass Meeting Room and will likely run for an hour and a half.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.