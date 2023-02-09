Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo City Council to fund Affirmative and Inclusive LGBTQ+ Action Plan

The $50,000 program trains, accredits and promotes LGBTQ+ affirming health care providers.
The $50,000 program trains, accredits and promotes LGBTQ+ affirming health care providers.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council voted unanimously to fund the three year Affirmative and Inclusive LGBTQ+ Action Plan on Feb. 7.

The $50,000 program trains, accredits and promotes LGBTQ+ affirming health care providers and was created by Equality Toledo, Solace Health & Wellness and the Equality Toledo NWO LGBTQ+ Coalition.

“We look forward to these designated funds being utilized to not only uplift the LGBTQ+ community but also begin to break down barriers that so many LGBTQ+ people experience” said Brent Rabie, Deputy Director of Equality Toledo.

Equality Toledo says LGBTQ+ community members and leaders began meeting in October 2021 and over the following year to develop the action plan based on community members’ lived experiences, concerns and the lack of accessible and affirming health care resources.

“Similar to other marginalized communities, LGBTQ+ individuals are at risk for disparate health outcomes, experience discrimination and are stigmatized when seeking health care services,” says Erin Marten, Executive Director of Solace Health and Wellness. “All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect within our healthcare system and this initiative will train providers on evolving language and established standards of care, and then provide a clear road map for access to affirming providers for our LGBTQ+ residents and families.”

More information on the action plan and the initiative will be available at a later date and will be available here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
First Alert Weather Day Headlines for 2/9/23
*FIRST ALERT DAY* issued for TODAY due to strong winds
Church administrators are considering put up a fence to stop drivers from doing donuts.
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks

Latest News

Biden, Democrats turn attention to Ohio ahead of 2024
Biden, Democrats turn attention to Ohio ahead of 2024
Smack Yo Mama Lobster Mac by Eats with Ella Pt. 2
Smack Yo Mama Lobster Mac by Eats with Ella Pt. 2
Smack Yo Mama Lobster Mac by Eats with Ella Pt. 1
Smack Yo Mama Lobster Mac by Eats with Ella Pt. 1
Playwright Eric Pfeffinger talks about new show at the Purple Rose Theatre
Playwright Eric Pfeffinger talks about new show at the Purple Rose Theatre