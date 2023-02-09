Toledo City Council to fund Affirmative and Inclusive LGBTQ+ Action Plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council voted unanimously to fund the three year Affirmative and Inclusive LGBTQ+ Action Plan on Feb. 7.

The $50,000 program trains, accredits and promotes LGBTQ+ affirming health care providers and was created by Equality Toledo, Solace Health & Wellness and the Equality Toledo NWO LGBTQ+ Coalition.

“We look forward to these designated funds being utilized to not only uplift the LGBTQ+ community but also begin to break down barriers that so many LGBTQ+ people experience” said Brent Rabie, Deputy Director of Equality Toledo.

Equality Toledo says LGBTQ+ community members and leaders began meeting in October 2021 and over the following year to develop the action plan based on community members’ lived experiences, concerns and the lack of accessible and affirming health care resources.

“Similar to other marginalized communities, LGBTQ+ individuals are at risk for disparate health outcomes, experience discrimination and are stigmatized when seeking health care services,” says Erin Marten, Executive Director of Solace Health and Wellness. “All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect within our healthcare system and this initiative will train providers on evolving language and established standards of care, and then provide a clear road map for access to affirming providers for our LGBTQ+ residents and families.”

More information on the action plan and the initiative will be available at a later date and will be available here.

