Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody

Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Gray News) - Police in Minnesota said a stabbing at a high school Friday killed a student, and another student was taken into custody.

St. Paul police said it happened inside Harding High School. Officers responded to find school staff giving aid to the victim, a 15-year-old boy, said public information officer Sgt. Mike Ernster in a news conference.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Officers identified a male suspect and took him into custody at the school. Ernster said the suspect was 16 years old and also a student at Harding.

Police said they do not know a motive for the stabbing at this time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying...
I-75 N closed at Lime City Road after semi crashes into overpass, driver arrested
Church administrators are considering put up a fence to stop drivers from doing donuts.
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
Officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody...
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
Former charity CEO Linda Greene was indicted on two third-degree felonies on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Former CEO of local charity arrested after allegedly violating parole

Latest News

Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher, posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail...
TikTok dad takes upset 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him ‘it’s only for girls’
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
The open air ice rink has been part of the Ottawa Park landscape for more than a half century.
Hittin’ The Town at a frozen gem in Toledo
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter