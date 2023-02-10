Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2/10: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Bright weekend for the big game; 50s for Valentine’s Day
Cooler and drier to end the week, leading into a bright weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A wet morning, warm afternoon and downright windy evening yesterday... and we’re feeling at least a little more like February to close out the week, barely touching the low-40s and holding steady as clouds clear this afternoon. The weekend itself will provide lots of sun, restarting a warming trend -- 50s by Sunday (and for Valentine’s Day)n Valentine’s Day, and 60s for the midweek. Our next chance of storms is also on the horizon Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church administrators are considering put up a fence to stop drivers from doing donuts.
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
Debris on I-75 northbound after a semi truck carrying large load hit overpass at Lime City Road...
I-75 northbound closed at Lime City Rd.: semi driver arrested
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home on Feb. 9, 2023
Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home
HERE ARE THE HIGHEST WIND REPORTS FOR THURSDAY, FEB 9, 2023
GUSTY WINDS DIMINISHING INTO FRIDAY MORNING

Latest News

Cooler and drier to end the week, leading into a bright weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
2/10: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Sunny Weekend, Much Warmer Next Week
February 10th Weather Forecast
February 10th Weather Forecast
February 10th Weather Forecast
2/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast