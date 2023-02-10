2/10: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

A wet morning, warm afternoon and downright windy evening yesterday... and we’re feeling at least a little more like February to close out the week, barely touching the low-40s and holding steady as clouds clear this afternoon. The weekend itself will provide lots of sun, restarting a warming trend -- 50s by Sunday (and for Valentine’s Day)n Valentine’s Day, and 60s for the midweek. Our next chance of storms is also on the horizon Thursday.

