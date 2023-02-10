Family fights to get possessions after hit & run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a deadly hit-and-run in Toledo, the victim’s family continues to run into yet more difficult issues.

The family is trying to memorialize 72-year-old John Gill. However, they can’t get to all of his belongings yet. While the plan is to have a memorial service for Gill Saturday, some things are missing.

The decal outside John Gill’s apartment brings his military service front and center.

“Lost my hero, my mentor, my dad,” said Nick Gill.

To honor his Dad, Nick Gill wants to get into his dad’s apartment to get his father’s military attire, badges, and other items from his service.

“There’s basically nothing in there. It’s almost an empty shell like it’s already been emptied. The only thing we wanted and that meant everything to him was the service he provided for America,” said Nick Gill.

John Gill died on January 24th trying to cross Tremainsville Road north of Laskey.

The family initially got the green light from the landlord to go through the apartment after the accident, but days later the landlord changed the locks. Even though all rent was current before the accident. Adding another layer of heartache to a tragic event.

“To lose him the way that we did in such a horrific manner, unexpected, it’s been almost mortal for all of us. The pain goes so deep,” said Sandra Gill.

After the 13abc I-Team started making some phone calls, we received a call from a probate lawyer who said he’s worked out an agreement with the landlord to allow the family to get Gill’s stuff out. It hasn’t happened yet, but we’re told it should happen before Saturday’s memorial service.

Police told 13abc they have identified the driver. No charges have been filed yet as they are still waiting for more evidence.

