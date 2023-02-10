February 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and breezy today with a steady temperature in the upper 30s. The weekend will be sunny with a high in the low 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds are expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 50s. Near record highs are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to middle 60s. A few showers are possible early on Wednesday. Thunderstorms are likely late on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.