February 10th Weather Forecast

Sunny Weekend, Much Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and breezy today with a steady temperature in the upper 30s. The weekend will be sunny with a high in the low 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds are expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 50s. Near record highs are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to middle 60s. A few showers are possible early on Wednesday. Thunderstorms are likely late on Thursday.

