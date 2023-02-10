Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday: Jarrett’s Joy

By Sashem Brey
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Jarrett Brahn always has a smile on his face.

He grew up in Oregon and is a graduate of Clay High School. And still, all these years later, he is an Eagles superfan.

Brahn will say his favorite sport is football, but no matter what the season, Oregon students and staff know you will find him in the stands or on the sidelines, cheering on both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

Keith Kennedy is the Clay girls’ basketball coach. He first met Brahn during football season.

“Jarrett and I ran into each other in the parking lot and he was asking for a ride to the game,” he recalled. “(It) moved on to where I pick him up, take him home, to all the boys’ basketball games, the girls’ basketball games.”

Kennedy described Brahn as a “hero,” adding “he’s always got a smile on his face. He’s just a wonderful person to be around.”

As Jarrett became a fixture at athletic events, Fassett Junior High School principal, Jennifer Kollarik, realized the impact he was having on the students and vice versa. So she and other staffers decided to put up a social media post to introduce Jarrett to families who may not already know him.

“We wanted to bring awareness to Jarrett and who he is. He looks like a grown man...he’s talking with our students,” she explained. “We just wanted to make sure that parents are aware that he comes to the games and he’s here to support.”

It’s a simple bond that brings mutual joy, Kollarik explained.

“They have a sense of community with him. They involve him in the student section and they all cheer for the same purpose.”

If you have a story idea for "Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey," click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

