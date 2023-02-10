Former CEO of local charity arrested after allegedly violating parole

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -The former CEO of Impact with Hope was arrested on allegations of violating conditions of parole.

According to court records, Linda Greene was arrested and returned to jail Thursday. Her bond is now set at $75,000, and her trial is scheduled for May 15.

Greene was previously indicted in February 2021 on five felony counts of telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, and aggravated theft, after the misuse of charity funds.

In May 2022, Greene was released on bond following a court appearance. A Wood County Judge set her bond for $50,000 with 10 percent.

According to court documents, Linda Greene was ordered to have “no contact directly or indirectly, whatsoever, by any means, in person or through a third party, with victim-Impact.” In this case, the victim is Impact with Hope, a local charity that raises money for domestic and international natural disasters.

However, recent court records state that Greene “has broken her no contact bond condition once again… it is clear that Defendant [Greene] is actively participating in the solicitation of donations in order to operate the charity”.

The court records furthermore state that Principle Business Enterprises Inc., – an ongoing donor to Impact with Hope – contacted the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office with concerns after being contacted by Greene. Representatives of Principle Business Enterprises Inc. stated that Greene contacted them three times in Dec. 2022, seeking donations for Impact with Hope.

