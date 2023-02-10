Birthday Club
I-75NB closed after overpass damaged

Debris on I-75 northbound after a semi truck carrying large load hit overpass at Lime City Road...
Debris on I-75 northbound after a semi truck carrying large load hit overpass at Lime City Road in Rossford.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lanes of I-75NB are closed this morning after the load a semitruck was carrying collided with the bottom of the overpass at Lime City road in Rossford. Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc that a semi heading north carrying a large load hit the overpass damaging it and leaving debris in the highway. At least three vehicles were damaged by the debris but no injuries were reported. The overpass on Lime City road is also closed while officials determine if it is structurally sound. The highway will be closed for the foreseeable.

