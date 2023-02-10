I-75NB closed after overpass damaged

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lanes of I-75NB are closed this morning after the load a semitruck was carrying collided with the bottom of the overpass at Lime City road in Rossford. Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc that a semi heading north carrying a large load hit the overpass damaging it and leaving debris in the highway. At least three vehicles were damaged by the debris but no injuries were reported. The overpass on Lime City road is also closed while officials determine if it is structurally sound. The highway will be closed for the foreseeable.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.