Islamic Center of Greater Toledo organizes donation drive for earthquake victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many of you are no doubt wondering how to help the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. You can feel helpless watching tragedies like this play out halfway around the world. But helping can be as easy as going through your closet or making a trip to the store. Something as simple as a blanket or pair of boots can make a real difference to the victims of this immense tragedy.

After watching the tragedy unfold, leaders at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo wanted to turn their heartbreak into action.

“One of the principals of establishing a mosque or a center like ours is to be of service to the community, said Saleh Jabarin, President of council at the center. “That service is both internal and external.”

There’s a donation drive underway to help. The goal is to collect new and gently used, washed items, to help the victims. Everything from tents and sleeping bags to clothing and blankets along with shoes, boots and winter gear. They’re collecting items for children and adults.

“I think the world is full of opportunities for people to show their heart and support,” says Jabarin.

If you can’t donate items, Dr. Ali Ahmad says there are other ways to get involved with the humanitarian efforts in Turkey and Syria.

“Most everyone can do something,” said Dr. Ahmed. “I recommend going through an IRS approved non-profit organization because those are the most trusted.”

Jabarin has a simple reminder for us all.

“It is always better to give than take and that is the spirit we try to live with,” said Jabarin.

The donation campaign runs through Feb. 14, which is next Tuesday. The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is on Schneider Road in Perrysburg

In addition to the donation drive at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio will hold a fundraising dinner on Feb. 18 at 6pm. The dinner will be at its McCord Road location in Holland.

To learn more about both events, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.