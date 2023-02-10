Birthday Club
Lucas Co. Regional Board of Health announces new president, vice president

Paul J. Komisarek was elected as the Board of Health president and Barbara Sarantou was elected...
Paul J. Komisarek was elected as the Board of Health president and Barbara Sarantou was elected as the Board of Health vice-president.(Lucas County Health Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Regional Board of Health has elected a new president and vice president for 2023.

The Lucas County Health Department says Paul J. Komisarek was elected as the Board of Health president and Barbara Sarantou was elected as the Board of Health vice-president.

According to LCHD, Komisarek, a businessman and Sylvania Township resident, has served on the Board for two years. Sarantou, who retired from ProMedica and is a City of Toledo resident, has served on the board for 12 years.

LCHD says Komisarek and Sarantou look forward to leveraging their leadership roles through the linkage between public health services and a healthier Lucas County.

Paul Komisarek
Paul Komisarek(Lucas County Health Department)
Barbara Sarantou
Barbara Sarantou(Lucas County Health Department)

