A man convicted of murder returns to prison for probation violation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man convicted of murdering three Toledo men returned to jail after violating probation.

According to court documents, Stoney Thompson is ordered to serve a term of six years in prison as to count 1, six years in prison as to count 2, and six years in prison as to count three. Each sentence is ordered to be served consecutively.

Court documents state that Thompson admitted to a community control violation.

Thompson was convicted of murdering three Toledo men, Kenneth Nicholson, Todd Archambeau, and Michael York, in 2006 and was released from prison after 16 years.

In 2008, Thompson received a sentence of three life sentences with no parole. However, he took a plea agreement and was released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.