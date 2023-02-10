Birthday Club
A man convicted of murder returns to prison for probation violation

A man convicted of murdering three Toledo men returned to jail after violating probation.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man convicted of murdering three Toledo men returned to jail after violating probation.

According to court documents, Stoney Thompson is ordered to serve a term of six years in prison as to count 1, six years in prison as to count 2, and six years in prison as to count three. Each sentence is ordered to be served consecutively.

Court documents state that Thompson admitted to a community control violation.

Thompson was convicted of murdering three Toledo men, Kenneth Nicholson, Todd Archambeau, and Michael York, in 2006 and was released from prison after 16 years.

In 2008, Thompson received a sentence of three life sentences with no parole. However, he took a plea agreement and was released.

