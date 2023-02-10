Birthday Club
Sex offender arrested in Ottawa County

OCSO and Ottawa County SWAT team took Matthew Shiffert into custody while executing a search...
OCSO and Ottawa County SWAT team took Matthew Shiffert into custody while executing a search warrant.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A registered sex offender was arrested in Ottawa County on Friday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO says in January 2023, information was received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program which led to an investigation into crimes against children in Ottawa County.

On Feb. 10, a search warrant was executed at a residence on West Moline Martin Road. The warrant led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices involving the information that was received by ICAC.

While executing the search warrant, OCSO and Ottawa County SWAT team took Matthew Shiffert, 29, a registered sex offender of Ottawa County, into custody.

According to OCSO, Shiffert was transported to the Ottawa County Jail and was charged with one count of failure to register and four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

