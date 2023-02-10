Student-led group holds gun violence discussion panel in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The voices of the future had something to say Thursday night, with the issue of gun violence taking center stage at a violence panel discussion. Students Demand Action Toledo, a student-led group, hosted the event at the Main Library in hopes of making a change.

The discussion was moderated by 13abc’s James Starks and the panel included three members: a violence interrupter, a local student, and Chief Prosecutor for Toledo, Rebecca Facey.

“People want answers, people want to know how to fix this problem, and it’s complicated and there’s certainly a lot that the courts can be doing, but it’s refreshing to be a part of a community conversation with young people who are looking for new and creative ways to look at this problem and come up with new solutions,” said Facey.

Facey said when she was a student, she never imagined gun violence would get as bad as it is today.

“I was a student at Start High School when Columbine happened in the late 90s and how terrifying and unsettling that was to realize that students had brought guns in and killed other students. That was unfathomable at that time and now, unfortunately, has become common.”

Local school counselor, Sarah Ramirez, was at the discussion and she says Columbine is also a traumatic memory that pops into her mind with these conversations.

“I was a teacher during Columbine and I remember vividly, that’s one of those things like when the space shuttle blew up, I remember being at school when that happened, and I remember going into school that day with my students and it was just surreal. Did I imagine that it would expand to where it is at this point? Absolutely not,” said Ramirez.

So far this year, three teenagers have been shot and killed in Toledo.

“The young lady who was found in the alley who was 15-years-old who was from Start High School. I have at least two students who came to me, she was their cousin,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said from her experience, gun violence is on a lot of students’ minds.

“As a counselor, I try to listen, and be empathetic,” Ramirez said.

Students in attendance Thursday night made sure everyone else in the room was thinking about it, too.

