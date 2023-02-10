Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody Friday for alleged drug crimes.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody. 13abc crews at the scene saw officials bringing out a laundry basket of drugs from the home.

Officials did not disclose the name of the suspect, what charges they are facing, or what types of drugs investigators found.

An official with the DEA told 13abc at the scene the agency takes their time with these cases to make sure they’ve got a fully-developed case before it heads to prosecutors.

“When these cases go to prosecution you want to make sure that it’s air-tight and it’s rock solid because getting people who are dealing poisons and drugs in the streets of Toledo -- getting them to serve justice is really important,” the Dea official said. “Drugs and violence go hand in hand. One of the reasons why we partner with Toledo police is because they’re on the streets, they know the city, and we can work together and get violent offenders and drug dealers off the streets.

