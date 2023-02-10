Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD invites residents to attend quality of life community meetings

The meetings will provide a forum for residents to ask questions, provide feedback and offer...
The meetings will provide a forum for residents to ask questions, provide feedback and offer suggestions on how TPD can better serve the community.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is hosting a series of quality of life community meetings and has invited to public to attend and provide feedback.

The meetings will provide a forum for residents to ask questions, provide feedback and offer suggestions on how TPD can better serve the community.

The City of Toledo says TPD is committed to promoting transparency and ensuring that residents have a voice in shaping the future of policing in Toledo. In addition to TPD, Engage Toledo and a verity of City of Toledo Departments will be on hand to answer questions and give out information for ongoing City projects.

For more information, click here.

The City says residents are encouraged to attend any of the following community meetings:

  • LASER (Lagrange Area Safety Enforcement Response)
    • February 14, 2023 at 4:00 P.M.
    • Chet Zablocki Recreation Center
    • 3015 Lagrange St. 43608
  • RASER (Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response)
    • February 15, 2023 at 6:00 P.M.
    • Grace Church
    • 3700 Hill Ave. 43615
  • STAR (South Toledo Area Response)
    • February 21, 2023 at 5:00 P.M.
    • The Believe Center, Inc.
    • 1 Aurora Gonzales Dr. 43609
  • BLASER (BUMA-Lawrence Area Safety Enforcement Response) [“BUMA” Is an acronym for “Bancroft-Upton-Monroe-Auburn”]
    • February 23, 2023 at 6:00 P.M.
    • Mott Library
    • 1010 Dorr St. 43607

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church administrators are considering put up a fence to stop drivers from doing donuts.
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
Debris on I-75 northbound after a semi truck carrying large load hit overpass at Lime City Road...
Semi crashes into overpass, I-75 north closed at Lime City Road
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home on Feb. 9, 2023
Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home
HERE ARE THE HIGHEST WIND REPORTS FOR THURSDAY, FEB 9, 2023
GUSTY WINDS DIMINISHING INTO FRIDAY MORNING

Latest News

Officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody...
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
Ethan kicks off Super Bowl weekend
Ethan kicks off Super Bowl weekend
Puppy Bowl treats with Three Dog Bakery
Puppy Bowl treats with Three Dog Bakery
Eagles Superfan Shaun Hegarty talks Super Bowl
Eagles Superfan Shaun Hegarty talks Super Bowl