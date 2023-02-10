TPD invites residents to attend quality of life community meetings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is hosting a series of quality of life community meetings and has invited to public to attend and provide feedback.

The meetings will provide a forum for residents to ask questions, provide feedback and offer suggestions on how TPD can better serve the community.

The City of Toledo says TPD is committed to promoting transparency and ensuring that residents have a voice in shaping the future of policing in Toledo. In addition to TPD, Engage Toledo and a verity of City of Toledo Departments will be on hand to answer questions and give out information for ongoing City projects.

For more information, click here.

The City says residents are encouraged to attend any of the following community meetings:

LASER (Lagrange Area Safety Enforcement Response) February 14, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Chet Zablocki Recreation Center 3015 Lagrange St. 43608

RASER (Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response) February 15, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. Grace Church 3700 Hill Ave. 43615

STAR (South Toledo Area Response) February 21, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. The Believe Center, Inc. 1 Aurora Gonzales Dr. 43609

BLASER (BUMA-Lawrence Area Safety Enforcement Response) [“BUMA” Is an acronym for “Bancroft-Upton-Monroe-Auburn”] February 23, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. Mott Library 1010 Dorr St. 43607



See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.