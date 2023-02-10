Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Feb. 10, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church administrators are considering put up a fence to stop drivers from doing donuts.
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
Debris on I-75 northbound after a semi truck carrying large load hit overpass at Lime City Road...
I-75 northbound closed at Lime City Rd.: semi driver arrested
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home on Feb. 9, 2023
Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home
HERE ARE THE HIGHEST WIND REPORTS FOR THURSDAY, FEB 9, 2023
GUSTY WINDS DIMINISHING INTO FRIDAY MORNING

Latest News

OCSO and Ottawa County SWAT team took Matthew Shiffert into custody while executing a search...
Sex offender arrested in Ottawa County
Debris on I-75 northbound after a semi truck carrying large load hit overpass at Lime City Road...
I-75 northbound closed at Lime City Rd.: semi driver arrested
Cooler and drier to end the week, leading into a bright weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
2/10: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Student-led gun violence panel discussion
Student-led group holds gun violence discussion panel in Toledo