WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Feb. 10, 2023
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- I-75 northbound closed at Lime City Rd.: semi driver arrested
- BODYCAM: Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
- TPD: teenage girl hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
- TPD investigating shooting death of Toledo teen as an accident
- 18-year-old pleads not guilty in death of TSA alumnus
- Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
- Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
- Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
- Local domestic violence center breathes new life after being at risk for permanent closure
- Decision on sending Waterville amphitheater proposal to voters delayed
- Residents can return after air deemed safe from derailment
- Ohio to seek $1M in federal funds to study Amtrak expansion
- Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
- Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé
- Cedar Point to hire 7,000 seasonal associates this summer
