TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the mid-20s. SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 40s. SUNDAY: Sunny and mild with highs near 50. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs around 50. VALENTINE’S DAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-50s. An evening shower is possible, more so later on.

