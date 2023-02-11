2/11: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
Lots of sun today/tomorrow; warmer, windy and wet midweek
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
It’s a chilly start to a bright and sunny weekend, with highs in the low-40s today and near-50 Sunday with light southwest wind. That relatively warm weather will continue into next week, topping out in the mid-50s for Valentine’s Day and a pair of low-60s Wednesday/Thursday. Those last two days will, however, prove gusty again... with a chance for storms Thursday as well.
