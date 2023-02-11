Crews battling large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments

Crews are working to put out a large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee this Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Township fire chief, the 3-story building is a total loss. No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross has been contacted, and TARTA buses are transporting displaced residents to a nearby bus station to stay warm.

Our 13abc team is on the scene to get information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.