Crews battling large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments

3-story building deemed “total loss” in blaze
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Crews are working to put out a large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee this Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Township fire chief, the 3-story building is a total loss. No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross has been contacted, and TARTA buses are transporting displaced residents to a nearby bus station to stay warm.

Our 13abc team is on the scene to get information.

