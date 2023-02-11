Crews battling large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
3-story building deemed “total loss” in blaze
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Crews are working to put out a large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee this Saturday morning.
According to the Springfield Township fire chief, the 3-story building is a total loss. No injuries have been reported.
The American Red Cross has been contacted, and TARTA buses are transporting displaced residents to a nearby bus station to stay warm.
Our 13abc team is on the scene to get information.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.