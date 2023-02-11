Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed at LAX.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying...
I-75 N closed at Lime City Road after semi crashes into overpass, driver arrested
Officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody...
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
A local school counselor weighs in on what parents, students, and school staff can do to...
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years
Large Fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
Large fire displaces dozens at Hidden Cedars Apartments
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Turkey’s president raises earthquake death toll, bringing total confirmed dead above 25,000
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake