Police Pursuit
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
One person is in custody after a police pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop when traveling from downtown Toledo.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, the pursuit lasted 10-15 minutes and ended on Rainswood Drive.
There are no reported injuries.
