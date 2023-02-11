Birthday Club
Police Pursuit

One person is in custody after a police pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop when traveling from downtown Toledo.

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
One person is in custody after a police pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop when traveling from downtown Toledo.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, the pursuit lasted 10-15 minutes and ended on Rainswood Drive.

There are no reported injuries.

