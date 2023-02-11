Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey.

“Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt Adriana was the embarrassment and humiliation. They just kept coming at her,” said Adriana’s father Michael Kuch. “They think its fun to attack people and make videos and post them.”

“Adriana was the most, happy beautiful young lady in the world.”

The loss has left her father devastated and the community outraged, leaving students, parents, and teachers asking what can be done to ensure this never happens again.

Washington Middle School Counselor Molly Toney says the best thing parents can do is check in with their child daily.

“I always tell parents, when they’re pushing you away because they’re trying to find some independence, that’s when we come in stronger,” said Washington Middle School Counselor Molly Toney, " So, making sure we’re asking the daily questions of: how’s your day? How are the friendships? What’s the culture going on in the school building?”

Parents should also monitor their child’s emotional state. If a child is acting in an unusual manner, seems to dread school, or starts isolating after school, Toney says those are prime indicators they may be experiencing bullying.

Toney urges parents to begin having conversations with their children about school and bullying as early as possible.

“Those conversations probably need to start in elementary school. Because, when those conversations have started and they’ve had those open communications, its easier as they get older to continue those conversations,” Toney said.

Toney also said parents and students should consider seeking the support of a therapist.

“I’m a huge proponent of outside counseling,” Toney said. “Because they can provide family support, other small groups different things – that we don’t necessarily have time for at school.”

