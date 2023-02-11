Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide

By Sophie Bates
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey.

“Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt Adriana was the embarrassment and humiliation. They just kept coming at her,” said Adriana’s father Michael Kuch. “They think its fun to attack people and make videos and post them.”

“Adriana was the most, happy beautiful young lady in the world.”

The loss has left her father devastated and the community outraged, leaving students, parents, and teachers asking what can be done to ensure this never happens again.

Washington Middle School Counselor Molly Toney says the best thing parents can do is check in with their child daily.

“I always tell parents, when they’re pushing you away because they’re trying to find some independence, that’s when we come in stronger,” said Washington Middle School Counselor Molly Toney, " So, making sure we’re asking the daily questions of: how’s your day? How are the friendships? What’s the culture going on in the school building?”

Parents should also monitor their child’s emotional state. If a child is acting in an unusual manner, seems to dread school, or starts isolating after school, Toney says those are prime indicators they may be experiencing bullying.

Toney urges parents to begin having conversations with their children about school and bullying as early as possible.

“Those conversations probably need to start in elementary school. Because, when those conversations have started and they’ve had those open communications, its easier as they get older to continue those conversations,” Toney said.

Toney also said parents and students should consider seeking the support of a therapist.

“I’m a huge proponent of outside counseling,” Toney said. “Because they can provide family support, other small groups different things – that we don’t necessarily have time for at school.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying...
I-75 N closed at Lime City Road after semi crashes into overpass, driver arrested
Officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody...
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
Church administrators are considering put up a fence to stop drivers from doing donuts.
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home on Feb. 9, 2023
Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home

Latest News

Body-camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr.,...
Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference
The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is collecting things like clothes, sleeping bags and tents...
Islamic Center of Greater Toledo organizes donation drive for earthquake victims
They are collecting things like sleeping bags, clothes and tents
Local efforts to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Jarrett Brahn always has a smile on his face.
Feel Good Friday: Jarrett’s Joy