WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The end of the high school basketball regular season is near. Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday has all of the games that will factor into the league and conference champions. Mark Kunz and Carley Ford, making her co-hosting debut on the show, will have highlights and post-game reactions from the game of the week between Whitmer and Central Catholic. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Whitmer at Central Catholic

Northview at Anthony Wayne

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Southview at Napoleon

Saline at Bedford

Gibsonburg at St. Mary CC

Ottawa Hills at Emmanuel Christian

Rossford at Woodmore

St. John’s at Clay

Perrysburg vs. Maumee

Springfield at Bowling Green

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saline at Bedford

City League championship

HOCKEY

Bowling Green vs. Perrysburg at BGSU, 8pm

