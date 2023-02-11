Birthday Club
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 11

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The end of the high school basketball regular season is near. Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday has all of the games that will factor into the league and conference champions. Mark Kunz and Carley Ford, making her co-hosting debut on the show, will have highlights and post-game reactions from the game of the week between Whitmer and Central Catholic. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Whitmer at Central Catholic
  • Northview at Anthony Wayne
  • Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
  • Southview at Napoleon
  • Saline at Bedford
  • Gibsonburg at St. Mary CC
  • Ottawa Hills at Emmanuel Christian
  • Rossford at Woodmore
  • St. John’s at Clay
  • Perrysburg vs. Maumee
  • Springfield at Bowling Green

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Saline at Bedford
  • City League championship

HOCKEY

  • Bowling Green vs. Perrysburg at BGSU, 8pm

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

