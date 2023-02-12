2/11: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Birthday Club
More sunshine Sunday, then rain, storms, and mild next week.
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly again with lows in the mid-20s. SUNDAY: Sunny and calm with highs near 50. SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy conditions; highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: Morning sun Tuesday followed by afternoon clouds and a breeze; highs in the mid-50s. A few light showers possible from Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning, then partly sunny, windy, and very mild the rest of Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with morning rain, breezy conditions, and highs in the low 60s. Then, thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening could be strong. Colder and blustery Friday with mostly cloudy skies, a flurry possible, and highs in the mid-30s. Sunny but breezy for Saturday, highs around 40.

