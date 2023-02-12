2/12: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Last-minute shoppers and party hosts alike won’t mind today’s weather at all, with plenty of sun, not much wind, and highs topping out in the low-50s. Valentine’s Day could be our warmest since 1984, with a few showers and a breeze pushing in later that evening. Wednesday and Thursday will be gusty once more, with the latter providing a chance for scattered storms.

