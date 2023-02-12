Birthday Club
2/12: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Sunny and mild Sunday; late-day Valentine’s showers
50s for highs through Valentine's Day, then it's springlike warmth (and wind) for the midweek. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Last-minute shoppers and party hosts alike won’t mind today’s weather at all, with plenty of sun, not much wind, and highs topping out in the low-50s. Valentine’s Day could be our warmest since 1984, with a few showers and a breeze pushing in later that evening. Wednesday and Thursday will be gusty once more, with the latter providing a chance for scattered storms.

