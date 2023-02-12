Wyandot County Murder

Officials are investigating the murder of a man in the Village of Carey.

According to officials, the Carey Police Department received a 911 call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The call concerned a shooting on Lindenwood place.

Officials also said, when the officer arrived on scene, they discovered a body in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive. The body was identified as a male and was pronounced dead.

Minutes later at 11:41 p.m. that Saturday night, a suspect arrived at the Carey Police Department, was later detained, then sent to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Wyandot County Major Crimes unit on the investigation of the murder. More information on the incident will be released at a later date as the investigation progresses.

