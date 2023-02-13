Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2/12: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Spring-like temps, daily winds, and a chance for t-storms this week.
2/12: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then increasing clouds overnight with lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Morning clouds will quickly give way to sunshine by noon. It’ll also be breezy with highs in the low to mid-50s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and cold with lows around 30. VALENTINE’S DAY: Increasing clouds on Tuesday and mild with highs in the mid-50s, and an isolated evening shower will be possible. It’ll also be getting windy later Tuesday and stay windy into Tuesday night. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday and windy with gusts of over 40 mph possible. Morning rain and windy again Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Strong storms will be possible later in the day, especially south of Toledo. Colder and blustery on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. A brief flurry will be possible on Friday as well. Sunny for Saturday and a little warmer but still breezy; highs in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny Sunday and breezy once again with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local school counselor weighs in on what parents, students, and school staff can do to...
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
Large Fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
Person killed in large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
One person is in custody after a police pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop when...
1 arrested after police pursuit goes through Toledo
Officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody...
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying...
I-75 N reopens at Lime City Road after semi crashes into overpass

Latest News

2/12: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
2/12: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
2/12: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast
2/12: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast
2/12: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast
2/12: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
2/11: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
2/11: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast