2/12: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then increasing clouds overnight with lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Morning clouds will quickly give way to sunshine by noon. It’ll also be breezy with highs in the low to mid-50s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and cold with lows around 30. VALENTINE’S DAY: Increasing clouds on Tuesday and mild with highs in the mid-50s, and an isolated evening shower will be possible. It’ll also be getting windy later Tuesday and stay windy into Tuesday night. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday and windy with gusts of over 40 mph possible. Morning rain and windy again Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Strong storms will be possible later in the day, especially south of Toledo. Colder and blustery on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. A brief flurry will be possible on Friday as well. Sunny for Saturday and a little warmer but still breezy; highs in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny Sunday and breezy once again with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.