2/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Sunny skies and similar highs continue from the weekend, and will largely be the same for Valentine’s Day as well. Watch for a few showers after sunset for any romantic dinner plans, then things get downright springlike in the middle of February. Temps will top out in the 60s both Wednesday and Thursday, coupled with 40+ mph gusts... followed by a sharp drop with highs struggling to crack the freezing mark Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.