2/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Warmest Valentine’s Day since 1950s; warm & windy midweek
Our warmest Valentine's Day since the 1950s, and more warm days ahead... along with wind, and strong storm potential by Thursday. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunny skies and similar highs continue from the weekend, and will largely be the same for Valentine’s Day as well. Watch for a few showers after sunset for any romantic dinner plans, then things get downright springlike in the middle of February. Temps will top out in the 60s both Wednesday and Thursday, coupled with 40+ mph gusts... followed by a sharp drop with highs struggling to crack the freezing mark Friday.

