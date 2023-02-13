Birthday Club
2/13/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Rain and wind in the forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly, lows in the upper 20s. TUESDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): AM sun, PM clouds, chance of a few evening sprinkles, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Becoming breezy in the evening. TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely, becoming windy, mild, lows near 50. WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, warm and windy, highs near 60 degrees with southwest wind gusts over 40 mph possible.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

