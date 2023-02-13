Birthday Club
BGSU opens campus to high school seniors for annual Presidents Day Open House

High school seniors and their families are invited to experience BGSU and its campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 20.
High school seniors and their families are invited to experience BGSU and its campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 20.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University is opening its campus to high school seniors for University’s annual Presidents Day Open House.

BGSU says high school seniors and their families are invited to experience BGSU and its campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 20.

According to BGSU, the Presidents Day Open House is the University’s largest, most comprehensive event of the year. It allows seniors to experience the University in session and features guided campus tours with current BGSU students, academic department visits, presentations, lab experiences and self-guided residence hall tours.

Participants can also receive discounts for lunch at BGSU fining halls and on BGSU apparel at Falcon Outfitters.

During the open house, BGSU says seniors can complete their next steps toward enrollment, including housing applications and orientation reservations. Seniors who submit their housing payment, or make their orientation registration at the event, can pick up at free Class of 2027 flag.

For more information and to register for the free event, click here.

