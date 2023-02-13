Birthday Club
Calling all broken-hearted, it’s your turn to do the dumping this Valentine’s Day

5 ways to treat yourself on Singles Awareness Day
Junk King Toledo is bringing all those with a broken heart together to rid their memories of past lovers.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This Valentine’s Day, one local organization says it’s ok for you to do the dumping, of your ex’s belongings that is.

For those who need a clean slate this Valentine’s Day, Junk King Toledo is bringing all those with a broken heart together to rid their memories of past lovers.

On Feb. 14, Junk King is steering its “Dump Truck” throughout Toledo, welcoming people to come and dump their ex-lover’s belongings into the truck for free. These items could be anything from heart shaped pillows to old pictures.

Junk King says for each item that gets dumped, Junk King will donate $1 to the American Heart Association up to $500 with a limit of two items per person.

