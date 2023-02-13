Birthday Club
Crews battle house fire on Kellerston Rd.

According to Maumee Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call of a fire around 5:40 p.m....
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) -Fire crews are battling a fire in Springfield Township Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to a call of a possible fire around 5:40 p.m. in the 2080 block of Kellerston Rd.

Maumee, Toledo, Springfield and Sylvania Fire Departments are all on the scene tackling the fire.

13abc crews report that there is no visibility on Perrysburg Holland Road as the street is currently filled with smoke.

It is unclear if the home was occupied at the time of the fire. In addition, there is no information regarding any possible injuries at this time.

13abc crews will remain on the scene to gather more information, check back later for updates.

