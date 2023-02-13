Birthday Club
February 13th Weather Forecast

Spring-Like Week Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the low to middle 50s. Tuesday will start off lovely for your Valentine’s Day with more sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Showers are likely overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon is expected to be sunny which should boost highs into the middle 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. Some storms could be strong or severe late day. Highs will vary from the middle 60s southeast of Toledo to around 50 northwest of Toledo. A few snow flurries are possible early Friday morning. Highs Friday afternoon will stay at or below freezing. Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs in the middle 40s to around 50 degrees.

