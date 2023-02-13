Jason Aldean to play Huntington Center on Oct. 21

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jason Aldean will take his Highway Desparado tour throughout the country, with Toledo making the cut toward the end of the run.

Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver will open for Aldean when he plays the Huntington Center on October 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at HuntingtonCenterToledo.com and at the box office.

