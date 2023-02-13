Birthday Club
Metroparks police find the bodies of 2 men in Lake Erie

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Metroparks police officers found the bodies of two men in Lake Erie, off the East 55th Street Marina, Monday afternoon said Cleveland police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is now working to officially identify the victims.

Cleveland police and Metroparks police had been searching the water off the East 55th Street Marina for Elce Malik-Bey, 44, (who officially changed his name from Andre Thomas), and Raymond Lumpkin, 45.

According to officers, Malik-Bey and Lumpkin were last seen on Feb. 10. when they left a family gathering to go fishing at the East 55th Street Marina.

They were reported missing on Feb. 11.

Elce Malik-Bey
Elce Malik-Bey((Source: Cleveland police))

The vehicle they were traveling in was found at the marina by Metroparks police officers this weekend.

Car belonging to missing Cleveland men found at East 55th Street Marina
Raymond Lumpkin
Raymond Lumpkin((Source: Cleveland police))

Family members told 19 News the key was in the ignition, the car was running, both men’s cell phones were inside, and their fishing poles were found near the water.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

