Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: SWAT officers shoot, kill man in Ohio parking lot

Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual assaults.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say SWAT officers attempting to serve a warrant in a Columbus suburb over the weekend shot and killed a man in a shopping center parking lot.

Sgt. David Scarpitti of the Columbus Division of Police said officers were seeking a man wanted on a rape warrant when they encountered the suspect Saturday night in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in Grove City.

Scarpitti said the officers fired their weapons shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, striking the man. Details of what led up to the shooting were not disclosed. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

Scarpitti said body-camera footage from the officers will be released when available. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after a police pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop when...
1 arrested after police pursuit goes through Toledo
Large Fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
Person killed in large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in Ohio - Sheriff Todd Frey
Carey PD identifies homicide victim, suspect
A local school counselor weighs in on what parents, students, and school staff can do to...
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

Latest News

Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in Ohio - Sheriff Todd Frey
Carey PD identifies homicide victim, suspect
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions
February 13th Weather Forecast
February 13th Weather Forecast
2/12: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/12: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast