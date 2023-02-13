Birthday Club
Police: SWAT officers shoot, kill man in Ohio parking lot

Police in Ohio say SWAT officers attempting to serve a warrant in a Columbus suburb over the weekend shot and killed a man in a shopping center parking lot
(Hawaii News Now)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say SWAT officers attempting to serve a warrant in a Columbus suburb over the weekend shot and killed a man in a shopping center parking lot.

Sgt. David Scarpitti of the Columbus Division of Police said officers were seeking a man wanted on a rape warrant when they encountered the suspect Saturday night in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in Grove City.

Scarpitti said the officers fired their weapons shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, striking the man. Details of what led up to the shooting were not disclosed. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

Scarpitti said body-camera footage from the officers will be released when available. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

