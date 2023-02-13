TPD: Hundreds flee Toledo bowling alley during gunfire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gunfire sent hundreds of people running from a Toledo bowling alley over the weekend, police said.

According to Toledo Police records, officers were called out to a report of a shooting inside Glass Bowl Lanes in the 5100 block of Telegraph around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. TPD said when they arrived on the scene hundreds of people were running out of the bowling alley. No one was hurt in the incident and officers found one shell casing inside. TPD did not identify a suspect or suspects.

Officers contacted detectives and the TPD Gang Unit about the incident. The department is investigating the shooting as a case of shots fired and inducing panic. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

