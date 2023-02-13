Birthday Club
Two men convicted in connection to 2021 Toledo bar murder

Michael Marsh and Aaron Short appeared in court on the morning of Feb. 13.
Michael Marsh and Aaron Short appeared in court on the morning of Feb. 13.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were convicted Monday in connection to a 2021 Toledo bar murder.

Michael Marsh and Aaron Short appeared in court on the morning of Feb. 13. According to court records, Marsh pleaded to guilty to murder after he withdrew his previous plea of not guilty. Short also withdrew his not guilty plea and was convicted of obstructing justice in connection to the case. Court records say Short took an Alford plea.

On Aug. 2, 2021, an altercation took place inside the Last Chance Saloon on the corner of Oak and Greenwood. The altercation moved outside where one man, Earl Price, was shot. Price was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to court records, both Marsh and Short are scheduled to appear back in court in March for sentencing. Marsh will be sentenced on March 9 at 9 a.m. and Short will be sentenced on March 30 at 9 a.m.

Michael Marsh
Michael Marsh(WTVG)

