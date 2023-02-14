Birthday Club
2/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Few showers tonight; gusty midweek, storms southeast Thursday
Our warmest Valentine's Day in over 70 years will lead to a gusty midweek, and possibly stormy Thursday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re making a run at our warmest Valentine’s Day in over 70 years, though a few showers are possible later this evening/overnight. That’s also when winds will start ramping up, reaching over 45 mph in some areas Wednesday. Wind advisories have now been posted for all counties in NW Ohio / SE Michigan. Thursday will be a weird one, as highs could only top out in the 40s in Toledo and 60s near Findlay as a warm front stalls. As a result, strong storm potential that day has also shifted southeast, with highs struggling to get above freezing Friday.

