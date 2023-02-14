Birthday Club
2/14/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Plan on a WINDY WEDNESDAY
2/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain showers likely, becoming breezy, mild, lows in the upper 40s. WEDNESDAY: Very windy, clearing skies, highs in the mid to upper 50s, southwest winds could gust up to 45 mph. THURSDAY: Rain likely early, wintry mix possible in the afternoon and evening, breezy, temperatures falling from near 40 into the lower 30s.

Latest News

